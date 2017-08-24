Tax Aide Program Relieves Tax-Return Headaches in Idaho

AARP's Tax Aide program helped 2.5 million Americans receive more than $1.3 billion in refunds this year. (Pictures of Money/Flickr)

BOISE, Idaho – More than 35,000 Idahoans got free help on their tax returns this year at more than 40 sites across the state. After another successful year, AARP Idaho is recruiting volunteers for 2018.



The 2018 program is special. It marks the 50th year the advocacy group for older Americans has offered free aid. The program is open to everyone, not just seniors, and aims especially to help low- and middle-income Idahoans.



Duane Brown is the coordinator of the tax-aide program in Idaho.



"The burden of getting a tax return done is a significant weight that most of the people I've interacted with are just thrilled to death to get the help," he says.



Nationwide, 35,000 volunteers helped 2.5 million Americans with their taxes in 2017. They helped those taxpayers receive more than $1.3 billion in refunds.



There were more than 280 volunteers in Idaho this year. Brown says they are always looking for more volunteers of any skill level and knowledge of tax returns and will train those looking to help. He says this is his 18th year helping out and he still loves it.



"It's probably the most rewarding volunteer activity I've ever been a part of, and the most fun," he adds. "And you get to see something happen pretty fast. Within an hour or so you usually get through a return and you get to see the results of your work."



Idahoans looking to volunteer can head to aarpfoundation.org/taxaide. The program is offered at senior centers, libraries, and other locations across the state.

Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - ID