 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily News - August 29, 2017 


Amid deadly flooding Texas braces for another two feet of rain; bipartisanship sees a comeback in a climate caucus; and the president’s transgender military ban is facing litigation. Those stories and more in today’s news.

Daily Newscasts

Illinois Immigrants to Benefit from Bill Being Signed Monday

Legislation signed by Gov. Bruce Rauner doesn't go along with President Donald Trump's stance on immigration. (il.gov)
Legislation signed by Gov. Bruce Rauner doesn't go along with President Donald Trump's stance on immigration. (il.gov)
August 28, 2017

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – While some Illinois Republicans are unhappy, the immigrant community is applauding Gov. Bruce Rauner for his promised signature on a couple of pieces of legislation.

Especially under fire is Senate Bill 31, the Illinois Trust Act. It limits the role of local law enforcement in federal efforts to crack down on people living in this country illegally. Another is an automatic voter registration bill.

Democratic state Rep. Chris Welch says both give immigrants basic rights that they should already have, and makes Illinois a safe state in which to work, live and pay taxes, without the fear of being arrested.

Welch adds Rauner's signature on the Trust Act flies in the face of what President Donald Trump is pushing.

"With all this information put out there before this governor, he has taken a look at the Trust Act and he sees – and admits himself – that this is very good, reasonable legislation, and I think this is going to do wonders for the state of Illinois and the business climate," Welch states.

There's been backlash from conservative Republicans in Illinois, with some saying on social media that this is the beginning of the end for the governor and, if he wants Republican support, this is not the way to get it.

Other opponents say the bill is a bad idea because there are often reasons to detain immigrants for reasons of national security.

Welch says the governor's move is not only a good thing for people, it's a good thing for business as well.

"What he's also saying to those who are looking at Illinois and wanting to come here and make Illinois home and be contributors to our economy, 'come on, you’re welcome in Illinois,’ so this is huge and that's why the business community is so much in favor of the Trust Act," Welch explains.

This isn't the first time Rauner has steered away from Trump. He didn't publicly endorse him for president during the campaign, and early this year he boycotted the first formal White House dinner for Trump attended by governors from across the nation.

After the fallout from the president's comments seemingly supporting white nationalists following the deadly violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, last month, Rauner said Trump's comments were damaging to America.

Veronica Carter, Public News Service - IL

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2016