 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - September 1, 2017 


On our rundown today: blasts were reported at a Texas chemical plant in the wake of Hurricane Harvey; immigrants celebrate the blocking of a Texas “sanctuary cities” bill; and a new report finds state laws stand in the way of gains for workers.

Daily Newscasts

Thinking Like Beavers Could Help Combat Drought

Beavers were nearly wiped out in the Northwest a century ago. (Yellowstone National Park/Flickr)
Beavers were nearly wiped out in the Northwest a century ago. (Yellowstone National Park/Flickr)
August 31, 2017

BOISE, Idaho – For Idaho and other parts of the West to fight drought and arid conditions, taking a cue from beavers might help.

Thought to be a nuisance by some landowners, researchers are finding the dams that beavers build on creeks and rivers actually help restore them.

Researchers describe the process as "soaking the sponge," as these structures increase water levels both above and belowground.

Damon Keen, a fisheries biologist with Idaho Department of Fish and Game, says so-called beaver mimicry structures have increased in popularity in eastern Idaho in the last decade as a way to restore fish habitat.

"You're actually going in there and making beaver dams, and then hopefully by improving that habitat, backing up that water, you see more willow growth and hopefully, beavers do then move in there, in that improved habitat, and start working on their own," Keen explains.

The structures also help lower water temperatures and allow streams to flow longer without drying out.

Beavers were almost wiped out of the Northwest a century ago, but have made a comeback. In some cases, Idaho Fish and Game takes beavers from spots where they're causing headaches for landowners and moves them to habitats in need of rehabilitation.

Much of the beaver mimicry work is going on at Idaho's border with its Big Sky neighbor.

Nathan Korb, freshwater director of The Nature Conservancy of Montana, says drought is one of the biggest threats to humans and natural systems in this area, and climate change is exacerbating it.

"Anything that we can do to address drought or make people and nature more resilient to drought is going to be a good strategy, and this is one of our best strategies for dealing with the climate change effects," he states.

Rebekah Levine, professor of environmental sciences at the University of Montana Western, also sees a lot of promise in mimicking beaver structures. She says people are moving toward a future where every drop of water will be more valuable.

"In a world where we're going to be up against water resources limitations, we really need to be creative and try multiple different possible solutions,” she stresses. “And this is a really great idea, and we just need to keep testing it."


Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - ID

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2017