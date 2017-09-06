Get Your Questions Answered with #WW2K

AARP Virginia's program "We Want To Know," #WW2K, uses social media to get candidates to answer folks' questions. (AARP VA)

RICHMOND, Va. – The hashtag for We Want To Know – WW2K – may be Virginians' key to getting candidates for public office to answer questions.



AARP Virginia is running its We Want to Know program again this election season. The group promises that if you ask a civil question that can be answered by all candidates for an office, AARP will put its "communications muscle" behind it.



AARP Virginia State Director Jim Dau says with more than 1 million AARP members in the state, they can ask questions "with the expectation that we'll get answers."



"Social media allows for a much greater level of interaction with a candidate for office,” Dau points out. “This is about amplifying the individual voice of each voter and making sure they're getting their questions asked and answered."



Dau says use the hashtag WW2K on Twitter or Facebook and AARP will look for it there. And he says look for AARP volunteers in red shirts at events around the state, or go online to AARP.org/VA.



Dau says AARP really likes the way WW2K can use social media to "cut through the noise" during the election season.



AARP has heard that voters have questions about health care, financial and retirement security, and about supporting family caregivers.



Dau says for those issues, or any others, it can create a community that pushes for answers together.



"There will be people from across the state – never met each other, will never interact with each other physically – but they find themselves sharing the same question about, for instance, 'How do you save for retirement if you don't have a 401k in your workplace?'" he relates.



Dau says this is going to be an important election, and Dau says it can be useful that social media automatically creates a paper trail – keeps a record of the question and the answer.



"Voters are going to be determining the direction for the Commonwealth for at least the next four years,” he stresses. “It also creates another fantastic way of holding someone accountable. Something that you'll be able to go back to, once they actually get into office, and either try to uphold their promises, or – well, let's just hope they try."



Dau says for several elections, AARP has been pleased to see WW2K help create a productive, civil form of political discourse.







Dan Heyman, Public News Service - VA