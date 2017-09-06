 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily News - September 6, 2017 


Florida readies for Hurricane Irma; new litigation filed to fight back against a DACA repeal; and a look at legislation that could make college a reality for struggling families. Those stories and more in today’s news.

Daily Newscasts

CA Groups Criticize DACA Decision; Push Passage of Dream Act

Statistics show that half of all children in California are born to immigrant parents. (Morguefile)
Statistics show that half of all children in California are born to immigrant parents. (Morguefile)
September 6, 2017

LOS ANGELES - California is home to one in four Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients in the country - or about 228,000 people - so President Donald Trump's decision to end the program has provoked a storm of criticism from a wide range of groups.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Tuesday that no new applications from people brought here as children will be processed, effective immediately.

Joshua Pechthalt, president of the California Federation of Teachers, said many students who now face an uncertain future may have a hard time concentrating in school.

"It's a very bad day," he said, "and I think that it's reflective of an administration that they say they have heart, they say they're concerned about these young people - but in the end, they're more concerned about campaign promises."

Sessions said the move is necessary to restore the rule of law. Congress could throw the so-called "Dreamers" a lifeline by passing the DREAM Act or some version of comprehensive immigration reform. However, lawmakers have been unable to agree on this issue for many years, going back to a failed attempt during the George W. Bush administration.

Karen Ferguson, executive director of the Northern California division of the International Rescue Committee, said she was horrified to hear of DACA's demise.

"President Obama called this decision 'cruel and lacking in decency.' I don't think I can say it better than that," she said. "This is not what America is about."

Statistics show that 95 percent of "Dreamers" are working or in school and five percent have started their own businesses. Dr. Robert Ross, president and chief executive of the California Endowment, said the loss of these workers and businesses will hurt the economy.

"These DACA recipients contribute more than $1.2 billion annually in federal, state and local tax revenues," he said. "The decision to dismantle DACA is morally bankrupt, and economically silly for the future of this nation."

Certain DACA participants who are eligible to renew their permits have until Oct. 5 to apply. The extensions then will expire in two years, making those people subject to deportation.

Suzanne Potter, Public News Service - CA

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2017