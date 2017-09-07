 
Florida braces for Hurricane Irma; the EPA review of fuel standards called a waste of Time and Money; a first Amendment win for a West Virginia journalist; and just in time for back to school – a kindness curriculum for teachers.

IL Gov Won't Get Involved in DACA Issue

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner signed the Trust Act for immigrants recently but won't get involved in the fight over DACA. (il.gov)
September 7, 2017

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Children of undocumented immigrants, the so-called Dreamers, who live in Illinois aren't going to see action by the state protect them when it comes to immigration reform.

Gov. Bruce Rauner said he's not getting involved with President Trump's plan to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, despite a request by Chicago's mayor to establish an "Illinois Bill of Rights" for undocumented immigrants. Also at odds with the governor on the issue is Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan, who joined a multi-state lawsuit on Wednesday aimed at keeping DACA going.

The governor, speaking at a health center in Lawndale on Wednesday, said he doesn't think the issue should be handled individually by states.

"I do not believe this challenge for these children can be addressed on a state-by-state basis, I think that would not be correct,” Rauner said. "We need a comprehensive immigration reform that should be done at the federal level, for the entire nation, and should be done by Congress."

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel said Trump's decision to end legal protection for 800,000 immigrant children "contradicts" the assurances he gave before he was elected, and said that will come back to haunt him.

Chicago is a sanctuary city for immigrants, and Emanuel said he wants the state to offer protection as well.

"Given what President Trump is now talking about, I would like the state of Illinois to follow Chicago's lead and have state aid open to Dreamers,” Emmanuel said

Madigan joined 14 other states and the District of Columbia in filing suit to block Trump's decision on DACA, calling his move "fundamentally unfair" and illegal.

Veronica Carter, Public News Service - IL

 
