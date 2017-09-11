Florida Governor Calls on Volunteers For Irma Relief

Gov. Rick Scott is calling on volunteers to help out after Hurricane Irma. (City of St. Petersburg/Flickr)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Rick Scott has taken to Twitter with his plea for 1,000 volunteer nurses to help the state's special needs shelters in the wake of Hurricane Irma.



"We've done everything we can to open shelters. We've worked to make sure people get food. We've spent hours trying to move people out of assisted living locations, making sure they have the support they need,” Scott said. "We still need more nurses to help our special needs patients."



He's asking nurses who are able to help to email HelpFL@FLhealth.gov.



Special needs shelters have been set up across the state for anyone in need of reliable electricity or who may need medical assistance. Scott also tweeted that 7,000 Florida National Guard members and volunteers are stationed throughout the state, and he's grateful for all the support from neighboring states.



Scott also encouraged anyone else interested in volunteering to visit volunteerflorida.org or call 1-800-FL-Help-1.



"Right now, you can't get out in many parts of the state because of the weather,” he said. “But after this passes, we're going to need more volunteers, and I hope more people continue to volunteer."



Scott requested and received a major disaster declaration from President Trump that allows funding to flow directly to Floridians impacted by the storm.

Trimmel Gomes, Public News Service - FL