September 12, 2017 


We’re featuring several stories in today’s rundown including: Irma’s fury is not over yet as record flooding threatens the Southeast; community health centers assist hurricane victims despite funding woes; and some in the dairy industry are hopeful Congress will act on immigration.

Famed Fraudster to Give Tips on Avoiding Identity Theft

Nevada ranks 15th worst in the U.S. for fraud and identity-theft complaints, an issue that fraud expert Frank Abagnale will address in an appearance on Thursday. (AARP Nevada)
September 12, 2017

LAS VEGAS – A famous con man is coming to Las Vegas on Friday - to give some free advice on how to avoid becoming the victim of fraud or identity theft.

Frank Abagnale - who was played by Leonardo DiCaprio in the movie "Catch Me If You Can" - will speak on Thursday evening at the Gold Coast Hotel, dispensing free advice at an event sponsored by AARP Nevada.

State director of communications for AARP Nevada, Scott Gulbransen, notes that Abagnale, an expert in check fraud, says the type of pen you use makes all the difference in safeguarding your checks.

"Check thieves can wash your check, which is a process that takes off the ink, and then they can write a check to whomever they want for whatever amount they want," he explains. "Simply using a gel pen is another great tip."

Last year Nevadans filed 30,000 fraud, identity-theft and other consumer complaints with the Federal Trade Commission. The two types of documents most vulnerable to fraud are credit-card statements and employment and tax information. The event is open to the public but you have to pre-register on the AARP Nevada website or Facebook page.

Gulbransen says Nevada is 15th in the nation for fraud and identity theft - and says many people are simply too trusting and sometimes willingly give out personal information over the phone.

"One of the things that Mr. Abagnale will talk about is making sure that you use secure websites including your banking site, retirement account site - and that you safeguard that information with secure passwords," he adds.

The Federal Trade Commission reports that almost half a million Americans filed identity-fraud complaints in 2015. Debt-collection scams are the fastest growing type of fraud in Nevada, where victims are threatened by a fake debt collector.

Suzanne Potter, Public News Service - NV

 
