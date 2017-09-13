 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily News - September 13, 2017 


President Trump schedules a post-Hurricane Irma visit to Florida; a D.C. hearing focuses on deregulating gun silencers and armor piercing bullets; and a website offers a second chance for job seekers with criminal records. Details on those stories in today's news.

Daily Newscasts

Wisconsin Ethics Commission Likened to Wild West

The head of a government watchdog group says Wisconsin now has a "wide-open, Wild West campaign finance system". (WI Dept. of Admin.)
The head of a government watchdog group says Wisconsin now has a "wide-open, Wild
West campaign finance system". (WI Dept. of Admin.)
September 13, 2017

MADISON, Wis. – Government watchdog groups are calling into question the effectiveness of the newly formed Wisconsin Ethics Commission.

The new entity was created a year ago to replace the Wisconsin Government Accountability Board.

In its first year of existence, the Ethics Commission investigated a single alleged violation of state campaign finance and lobbying laws.

In the year prior, the Government Accountability Board handled 39 investigations.

Jay Heck, executive director of Common Cause in Wisconsin, says the new commission isn't doing a good job, in part because many of the state's once-strong ethics laws were repealed.

"Those were all repealed by the end of 2015,” he explains. “We now have one of the least regulated, most wide open 'Wild West' campaign finance and ethics systems in the country, rating somewhere below Alabama and Mississippi, and maybe just east of Texas."

The Republican legislative leadership, which spearheaded the repeal of most of the state's strong political ethics laws, says the former Government Accountability Board was used as an instrument for partisan witch hunts.

Heck and others strongly disagree, pointing out that the new Ethics Commission is the very embodiment of partisan politics.

"The administrator of the Ethics Commission is answerable to the legislative leadership,” he points out. “He's not answerable to the law.

“The nonpartisan judges who made up the Government Accountability Board did not have to answer to the legislative leadership, and in fact had a separate stream of funding to conduct investigations."

The now-defunct Government Accountability Board was composed of nine retired judges, who adhered to the law, not to the direction of legislative leadership.

Heck says the new Ethics Commission was designed to be a completely partisan instrument, and, unlike the former board, it cannot initiate investigations.

"In November of 2016, one of the judges that had been appointed to the new Ethics Commission quit in disgust,” Heck relates. “He said it was a partisan entity that did not adhere to the law, and that only adhered and listened to the partisan masters that made the appointments to the Commission."

Heck says, sarcastically, the Ethics Commission is operating “exactly as it was designed.”


Tim Morrissey, Public News Service - WI

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2017