 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - November 13, 2017 


This is the week the U.S. House hopes to move forward on its controversial tax plan; also on our rundown; a photojournalist facing 60 years for videotaping a D.C. protest riot; new jobs in many states that don’t require a college degree; and the New Mexico Spaceport could be poised to deliver on promises.

Daily Newscasts

"#Me Too Movement" Against Rape and Harassment Takes to the Streets

Thousands are expected to march in Los Angeles this Sunday against rape and sexual harassment in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal. (David Shankbone/Wikimedia Commons)
Thousands are expected to march in Los Angeles this Sunday against rape and sexual harassment in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal. (David Shankbone/Wikimedia Commons)
November 9, 2017

LOS ANGELES – The #Me Too social media campaign that went viral following accusations that movie producer Harvey Weinstein sexually harassed or raped a number of women is now taking to the streets, starting with a march and rally in Los Angeles this Sunday.

Tarana Burke, a women's rights organizer in New York, created the meme about 10 years ago, but it gained traction after dozens of allegations surfaced against Weinstein and other Hollywood bigwigs.

L.A. rally organizer Karen Pomer says this movement is not just about the celebrity victims.

"We always quote Tarana Burke, who is the original creator of the Me Too campaign,” Pomer stresses. “'For every Harvey Weinstein, there's a hundred more men in the neighborhood who are doing the exact same thing.'"

The first major #Me Too rally took place the week before last in Paris. More are coming up, including one Nov. 25 in San Diego.

You can get more information on the #Me Too Survivor's March Facebook page.

According to the World Health Organization, one-in-three women worldwide suffers physical or sexual violence.

After the allegations against Weinstein became public, the Me Too hashtag was reposted tens of millions of times.

Pomer adds that the problem is pervasive across all levels of society.

"Our focus is more on everyday people because it happens to us, too,” she states. “And we need to be the recipients of some of that empathy that's been going around.

“Our focus is to help change the culture just by coming out."

A 2015 survey by Cosmopolitan magazine found that one-in-three American women has experience sexual harassment in the workplace.

Suzanne Potter, Public News Service - CA

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2017