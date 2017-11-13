 
Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - November 13, 2017 


This is the week the U.S. House hopes to move forward on its controversial tax plan; also on our rundown; a photojournalist facing 60 years for videotaping a D.C. protest riot; new jobs in many states that don’t require a college degree; and the New Mexico Spaceport could be poised to deliver on promises.

Daily Newscasts

Raleigh Ranks High for Veteran Quality of Life

Raleigh ranks fourth in the country for quality of life for veterans in a WalletHub study. (Southern Arkansas University/flickr)
November 10, 2017

RALEIGH, N.C. – This Veteran's Day, as ceremonies and events honor the country's veterans, one North Carolina city is getting high marks for welcoming those who dedicated their lives to their country year-round.

Raleigh ranks fourth in the country for being the best city for military retirees, according to a survey released this week by survey-giant WalletHub.

Analyst Jill Gonzalez says the City of Oaks earned high marks for the strength of its economy and quality of life.

"I think the news is out and veterans know that Raleigh is a good place for them," she says. "Because of that, there's a pretty good veteran population. We're also seeing that there are very few homeless veterans."

According to WalletHub, 62 percent of jobs available in Raleigh lend themselves to skill sets learned in the military, making it a win for industry and the economy as well. Charlotte ranked 14th in the survey, and Durham and Greensboro also made the list. Detroit was listed as the worst city for veterans in the survey.

Gonzalez says while words like "veterans" and "retirement" can make some think of a population aging out of the workforce, that's often not the case with people as they transition into civilian life.

"When we think about veterans, a lot of times we really don't necessarily realize that a lot of times military retirees are pretty young, many of them mid-30s, mid-40s," she explains. "So a lot of them do have to get out into the job force as a civilian."

In addition to the availability of jobs, the survey also examined access to mental health care and the city's rate of homelessness among veterans.

Stephanie Carson/Veronica Carter, Public News Service - NC

 
