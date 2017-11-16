 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - November 16, 2017 


In focus on our nationwide rundown; new research finds Ethanol is fueling climate change; civic rights, free speech at issue in photojournalist’s DC felony trial; and Native American students learning through heritage.

Daily Newscasts

Research Shows Ethanol Fueling Climate Change

More than 7 million acres of grassland and forest has been converted to agricultural production for ethanol production. (GregMontani/Pixabay)
More than 7 million acres of grassland and forest has been converted to agricultural production for ethanol production. (GregMontani/Pixabay)
November 16, 2017

NEW YORK – The federal mandate to add ethanol to fuel has led to a big increase in climate disrupting pollution, according to new research from the University of Wisconsin.

The Renewable Fuel Standard requires about 17 billion gallons of ethanol, derived mostly from corn, to be blended into gasoline every year.

Since 2007, that has led to the conversion of more than 7 million acres of grassland and forest to agricultural production.

According to Seth Spawn, one of the researchers at the University of Wisconsin, that conversion is releasing massive amounts of climate pollution into the air.

"We found that expansion caused emissions of almost 30 million metric tons of carbon per year,” he states. “That's roughly equivalent to emissions of 20 million cars."

While cropland expansion is most prevalent in Corn Belt states, New York is in the top 10 states for greenhouse gas releases from agricultural conversion.

Tyler Lark, co-author of the study, says the conversions to cropland in the U.S. are similar to the clearing of tropical rain forest in Brazil.

However, he notes that the carbon released there is mostly from trees and is easier to recapture.

"The emissions we see here in the U.S. are primarily from soil carbon stores, which can take hundreds of years or more to replenish and may never be fully restored," he points out.

Cropland expansion under the ethanol mandate also has led to the loss of natural habitat for monarch butterflies, ground nesting birds and many other species of wildlife.

Collin O'Mara, president of the National Wildlife Federation, says the findings of the study send a clear message to lawmakers and the Environmental Protection Agency.

"We have to act with purpose and urgency to fix the ethanol mandate and to confront climate change to protect our health, our environment, our economy and wildlife,” he stresses. “We have solutions and it's absolutely time to use them."

O'Mara adds that delay will only make the problems worse and much more costly to solve.


Andrea Sears, Public News Service - NY

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2017