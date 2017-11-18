 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - November 17, 2017 


The Keystone oil pipeline spills big time in South Dakota; a look at the GOP tax plan and it’s impact on the most vulnerable Americans; and renewed hope for Maine’s Katahdin Woods and Waters national monument.

Daily Newscasts

Groups Call for Zinke's Commitment to Public Lands

The U.S. Department of the Interior, led by Secretary Ryan Zinke, holds federal authority over 445 million acres of public lands. (Getty Images)
The U.S. Department of the Interior, led by Secretary Ryan Zinke, holds federal authority over 445 million acres of public lands. (Getty Images)
November 17, 2017

DENVER – On Thursday, a national coalition of sportsmen and women, recreation, business and conservation groups challenged Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke to make good on his promises not to hand over public lands to states.

During his Senate confirmation hearing, Zinke testified that he was against the transfer and sale of public lands.

Phil Powers, a mountain guide and CEO of the American Alpine Club, says his livelihood depends on access to public lands - and if states sold those parcels to private owners to cover the costs of management, he worries the public could be fenced out.

"We don't feel that the states have the capacity to manage these lands well, not just for their own state citizens, but for our entire nation of recreationists and travelers," he warns.

Also on Thursday, Secretary Zinke announced the appointment of Brian Steed - a vocal proponent of transferring public lands to private interests - to head the Bureau of Land Management. Zinke has also recommended removing national monument protections, claiming previous administrations over-reached their authority by limiting fossil-fuel development.

Powers warns that large-scale transfers would limit public input on how lands owned by all Americans are managed, which could put the nation's $887 billion outdoor recreation economy at risk.

"We idolize the oil and gas jobs and diminish the value of the outdoor recreation jobs," he explains. "And my experience has been that the outdoor recreation jobs create sustainable, long-term livelihoods for people in the American West."

The coalition's challenge was made official after The Wilderness Society filed a legal petition under the Administrative Procedures Act. The petition gives the Interior Department six months to initiate rules to prohibit the sale or transfer of public lands unless authorized by Congress.

Eric Galatas, Public News Service - CO

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2017