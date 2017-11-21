 
On our Monday nationwide rundown; decision day for the Keystone XL pipeline; a border patrol agent killed in the line of duty in Texas; and time is running out to comment on fees that could double or triple at many National Parks in 2018.

Help to Feed Hungry Sought for Thanksgiving

In northern Nevada alone, people gave more than 25,000 volunteer hours to the food bank last year. (FBNN)
In northern Nevada alone, people gave more than 25,000 volunteer hours to the food bank last year. (FBNN)
November 20, 2017

MCCARRAN, Nev. – This holiday season, food banks across Nevada will feed hundreds of thousands of people – and food bank operators say they need help.

Food drop-off boxes can be found all around town, and people are being asked to volunteer their time and keep the food banks in mind when they're making charitable donations.

Al Brislain, president and chief executive of the Food Bank of Northern Nevada, says his food bank serves three meals for every dollar donated.

"We're serving 95,000 people a month – kids, seniors, single moms, families – and we raise close to $4 million to make that happen,” he states. “You know, we couldn't do it without the community support."

In the Las Vegas area, the Las Vegas Rescue Mission serves more than 370,000 meals a year.

And the organization Three Square has secured donors who will match every dollar people donate through the end of the year.

Brislain says the holidays are supposed to be a time of joy, but they can be especially hard for single parents whose children normally eat breakfast and lunch at school, because during Thanksgiving and Christmas break those parents have to come up with two more meals a day per child and money for babysitting.

"If you can imagine a family wondering where their next meal is going to come from and wondering whether or not they can buy their kids Christmas presents or put a Thanksgiving meal on the table,” he states. “And we think it's really important to try to help families during the holiday period when things are especially tough."

As of 2016, Nevada had a population of 2.85 million people, with 418,000 living in poverty. That includes more than 14 percent of adults and 20 percent of children.


Suzanne Potter, Public News Service - NV

 
