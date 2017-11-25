 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - November 24, 2017 


On today’s rundown, all eyes on the G.O.P. tax plan - labor groups say it’s not good for working families, and the view from Michigan is the likely loss of many services across the state; plus, report today on Black Friday and Native American Heritage Day

Daily Newscasts

Celebrating Nebraska's Native American Past, Present, Future

The Omaha Tribe, the Santee Sioux Nation, the Ponca Tribe and the Winnebago Tribe are the four federally recognized tribes in Nebraska. (Bill Strain/Flickr)
The Omaha Tribe, the Santee Sioux Nation, the Ponca Tribe and the Winnebago Tribe are the four federally recognized tribes in Nebraska. (Bill Strain/Flickr)
November 24, 2017

LINCOLN, Neb. – Friday is Native American Heritage Day, and November is Native American Heritage Month.

The executive director of Humanities Nebraska, Chris Sommerich, hopes the observances help folks to realize there are people who have been living on the Plains for thousands of years, much longer than those who emigrated here from other countries.

He adds that Native Americans are not just an element of our history, but part of who we are today.

"There's still vibrant culture and groups of Native Americans in Nebraska that are thriving and that are there among everyone else,” he stresses. “It's not just some element of our history. This is part of who were are today and part of our shared identity as Nebraskans. "

There are four federally recognized tribes in Nebraska: the Omaha Tribe, Santee Sioux Nation, the Ponca Tribe and the Winnebago Tribe.

More than 10,000 Native Americans are estimated to live on Nebraska's reservations.

Throughout the month of November, Sommerich says, schools, libraries, community groups and other organizations have held events highlighting the culture and lives of Nebraska's Native American tribes.

"An Arapaho speaker did a program on telling children's stories, animal stories and traditional Lakota stories,” he relates. “Homestead National Monument did a program on Plains Indians heritage, Hastings did a program on lifestyles of the Lakota. And David City had another program on storytelling."

But, Sommerich notes, Native American issues should be supported year-round.

One particular challenge Humanities Nebraska is working on is the preservation of native languages.

"For example the Omaha tribe in Nebraska has at least a couple thousand members, but the number of fluent speakers you can count almost on two hands, now,” Sommerich states. “That said, it's up to the Omaha Tribe to decide what's important to preserve and our challenge is to be helpful in any way we possibly can. "

There has been some criticism that the Native American Heritage Day observance is held on the same day as Black Friday, noting that is a day of consumerism and materialism that runs contrary to the values of indigenous people.


Mary Kuhlman, Public News Service - NE

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2017