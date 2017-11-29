Giving Tuesday: Last Year of Generosity?

New Mexico's nonprofit groups hope residents will share their generosity on Giving Tuesday. (nonprofitfinancefund.org)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Retailers appear to have fared well during the weekend shopping frenzy – and charitable groups are hopeful New Mexicans will be equally generous for Giving Tuesday, a day designated for end-of-year donations.



Last year, a total of $300,000 was raised for 216 New Mexico nonprofit groups in 28 communities across the state.



New Mexico's Center for Nonprofit Excellence organizes the event, and Communications Manager Amanda Douglas says this Tuesday is the third year the state's nonprofits have joined the global campaign that began in 2012.



"We really want to, especially around the holidays, support our communities and Giving Tuesday New Mexico – and the global day of giving, Giving Tuesday – is just a really great way to focus those best intentions into a single day," she states.



New Mexico nonprofit organizations participating in the days' giving can be found at #GivingTuesdayNM.



Douglas says churches and charities in New Mexico are anxiously watching the current Republican sponsored tax bill in Congress that would eliminate the incentive for most Americans to donate money.



The tax changes would double the standard deduction for singles and married couples, meaning fewer would need charitable deductions to reduce their income taxes.



One study estimates charitable giving could drop by $13 billion.



Douglas says most New Mexico nonprofits depend on tax-deductible donations and would be hard hit by such a change in the tax policy.



"And we are taking efforts to communicate with nonprofits in our community how important it is that we act now, and that we make our voices heard around this issue," Douglas states.



She notes that individuals are responsible for three-quarters of all charitable giving in the U.S., and gave $280 billion to charities in 2016.







Roz Brown, Public News Service - NM