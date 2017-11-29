 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - November 29, 2017 


Progressive groups rally against the GOP tax plan as the Senate vote nears; also on today’s rundown; evidence grows of link between fracking and Texas earthquakes; and we’ll tell you why wildfires are burning through the Forest Service budget, even in the East.

Daily Newscasts

Advocates: Maine Needs to Be Heard on Clean Power Plan

Climate change is raising ocean temperatures and acidity, affecting Maine's fishing and lobster industries. (mroylbca/Pixabay)
Climate change is raising ocean temperatures and acidity, affecting Maine's fishing and lobster industries. (mroylbca/Pixabay)
November 29, 2017

AUGUSTA, Maine – Environmentalists in Maine are calling the Environmental Protection Agency’s single public hearing on the proposal to repeal the Clean Power Plan a sham.

The two-day hearing began Tuesday in West Virginia, the largest coal-producing state east of the Mississippi.

That will be followed by a public comment period ending Jan. 16.

But Lisa Pohlmann, executive director of the Natural Resources Council of Maine, says that limits opportunities for Mainers to participate.

She points out that in formulating the plan, the EPA held four public hearings across the country and received more than 8 million comments over six months in favor of reducing power plant pollution.

"It's obvious that they have one intention only, and that is to stop the reduction of carbon emissions from power plants, and they are putting those interests way ahead of the interests of the American people," she states.

The Trump administration maintains the Clean Power Plan exceeded the EPA's authority and that repealing it would avoid billions of dollars in compliance costs.

But Pohlmann says the cost of reducing power plant emissions is far less than the cost of failing to act.

"We have a stake in this because we are actually experiencing the climate changing impacts of those carbon emissions and the public health impacts of very bad air days," she stresses.

Rising ocean temperatures and acidification already are affecting Maine's fishing and lobster industries, and warmer winters have led to an increase in tick-borne diseases.

Pohlmann adds that, in Maine, people can see impacts of climate change all around them.

Now, she says, they are concentrating on reducing the things that humans do that contribute to climate change.

"And that means reducing carbon pollution from power plants because those emissions are the number one cause," she states.

The Maine Attorney General's Office and officials from seven other states wrote to EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt requesting additional hearings, but none has been granted.


Andrea Sears, Public News Service - ME

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2017