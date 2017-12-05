 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - December 5, 2017 


The U.S. Supreme Court hears the Masterpiece Cakeshop case today; labor organizations denounce a "union-busting" Bill demanding workers pay for representation; and we take a look at the move to open the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to oil drilling that's tucked into the GOP tax plan.

Daily Newscasts

Could Repealing Net Neutrality Threaten Rural Americans' Internet?

Protests to save net neutrality are scheduled for Dec. 7. (Credo Action/Flickr)
Protests to save net neutrality are scheduled for Dec. 7. (Credo Action/Flickr)
December 4, 2017

BISMARCK, N.D. – What will repealing net neutrality rules mean for communities in rural America?

Public interest groups say it could present unique challenges.

The Federal Communications Commission will vote next week on chairman Ajit Pai's proposal to roll back current rules that force Internet providers to offer the same Internet speeds to all sites.

Pai maintains the regulations are onerous and unnecessary.

But Jessica Gonzalez, deputy director and senior counsel for the group Free Press, says most rural communities only have one Internet provider and that provider could do as it pleases if the rule is repealed.

"We can't vote with our feet when it comes to how we're getting our access to the Internet and that really is the main reason why we need to regulate Internet access providers – to ensure that they're not blocking, throttling or prioritizing certain traffic on the Internet," Gonzalez states.

Protests against the repeal of net neutrality are planned for Thursday in front of Verizon stores across the country.

Pai is a former attorney for Verizon.

You can find local protests at verizonprotests.com.

The rule change would reclassify Internet providers – currently classified as telecommunications services – as information services.

Gonzalez says one of the biggest issues with getting rid of net neutrality is that it takes away fair regulation of the Internet, and that could hurt businesses if a provider decides to steer traffic away from them.

"If rural folks do not have net neutrality, it means that they will not be guaranteed that they can reach (an) audience, that they can reach customers if they're running a business from their home, and that they will have equal access to the news and information and things they need to survive and thrive," she explains.

The FCC also has proposed scaling back the Lifeline program, which provides phone and Internet service at a subsidized rate to low-income Americans.

Gonzalez says this would hurt rural communities because many people in these communities use the program.

\

Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - ND

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2017