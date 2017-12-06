 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - December 6, 2017 


The Mueller probe now reported to be digging into Trump family bank records; "Dreamers" will risk arrest today in a push for Congress to act on immigration; Net Neutrality protests spread across the nation; and local pushback to the administration's call to reduce the size of an Oregon national monument.

Daily Newscasts

Groups to Protest Proposed EPA Cuts at Reno Event Tonight

Monitoring at the Carson River Superfund site could be endangered by cuts proposed for the EPA.(Castlelass/Morguefile)
Monitoring at the Carson River Superfund site could be endangered by cuts proposed for the EPA.(Castlelass/Morguefile)
December 5, 2017

RENO, Nev. – Groups concerned about pollution, air quality and climate change are hosting a summit tonight in Reno about the huge proposed budget cuts at the EPA - and the consequences for Nevada.

The Trump administration's budget included a 31 percent cut to the agency.

Jennifer Ann is the Nevada field consultant for Moms Clean Air Force, which is cosponsoring the event. She says she's worried that the EPA will be forced to cut funding to state fire management crews, which thin the forest to reduce the severity of future wildfires.

"They've already started firing supervisors within the forestry and leaving crews to take care of 600 miles by themselves in a single day to check on different parts of the Sierras," she says. "We need to be able to have cleaning crews to go out there and do prep work."

More than 1.2 million acres have burned in Nevada so far this year - which contributed to an "F" rating on air quality in Washoe County from the American Lung Association. Tonight's panel discussion is free and open to the public and starts at 6 P.M. at the Discovery Museum. Similar events are planned in dozens of states this week.

Ann says the issue is personal because her son has asthma triggered by smoke from the wildfires.

"When wildfires are happening around us, I can't sleep at night as a mother," she adds. "I don't know whether my son is going to lose his breath and I have to run and get him on a breathing treatment or put him outside to get cold air to help him breathe."

Ann says water quality is at risk as well because EPA cuts could endanger any future cleanup efforts at the Superfund sites along the Carson River - where state officials have warned that mercury levels make the fish dangerous to eat.

Suzanne Potter, Public News Service - NV

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2017