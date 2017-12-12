 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - December 12, 2017 


The 27 year old suspect who attempted to bomb the New York subway reveals his motive; also on our rundown; a look at how the GOP tax plan targets the Affordable Care Act's individual mandate; plus - Tis the season, to get ready for tax season.

Daily Newscasts

Missouri Renters Gain More Rights in Eviction Cases

In Missouri, a renter is not excused from honoring a lease simply because he or she didn't read it or doesn't understand it. (Pixabay)
In Missouri, a renter is not excused from honoring a lease simply because he or she didn't read it or doesn't understand it. (Pixabay)
December 11, 2017

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri Supreme Court has ruled that tenants have the right to a jury trial in rent and possession evictions.

The unanimous ruling in the case of Brainchild Holdings LLC v. Cameron is expected to help crack down on illegal evictions throughout Missouri. The tenant, Stephanie Cameron, who is blind, alleged that her landlord failed to maintain guardrails on a stairway and left her flooring unfinished, creating hazards due to her disability.

A lower court denied Cameron's request for a jury trial. But Glenn Burleigh, community engagement specialist with the Metro St. Louis Equal Housing and Opportunity Council, said his team knew they had a good chance of winning an appeal.

"We're excited that we had a unanimous decision in our favor,” Burleigh said. “And you know, we're hopeful that this is another step towards sort of re-balancing things, to a more equitable relationship between tenants and landlords."

The Missouri Constitution already extends the right to trial by jury in most contract cases. Right now, illegal evictions are a civil matter in Missouri. If a person wants access to their belongings after being locked out of their home, they would have to take up the issue in court.

Burleigh said that option can be daunting for low-income renters who have predatory landlords. He said denying a renter's right to be heard by a jury of their peers had been an additional burden.

"This doesn't mean that every case automatically goes to jury trial,” he said. "This just means that you have the right to request a jury trial, like you would in any other civil matter."

Missouri's landlord-tenant laws offer protection for tenants with unresponsive landlords, as well as options for landlords to get rid of drug dealers, destructive tenants and people unlawfully occupying a rental property.

Trimmel Gomes, Public News Service - MO

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2017