'Tis The Season to Get Ready for Tax Season

Experts say early planning can alleviate income tax errors and stress. (noderdog/iStockphoto)

LANSING, Mich. – It's not the most festive topic, but experts are urging Michiganders to use this time of year to get ready for tax season, and to know what resources are available to help.



Ross Yednock, program director of the Michigan Economic Impact Coalition at the Community Economic Development Association of Michigan, says when it comes to both federal and state taxes, many people are leaving money on the table by not claiming all the credits and deductions they're due.



That's why he recommends getting some help, but he says that doesn't necessarily mean paying someone to do your taxes.



"You don't always know what you're going to get, particularly at shops that pop up just at tax season and close down,” he points out. “Michigan is one of many states across the country that does not require any certification for paid tax preparers."



Yednock says it's important to make sure any tax preparer has proper training and credentials.



Free tax help by IRS certified volunteers is available at hundreds of sites across the state for low-to-moderate income Michiganders.



More information can be found at MichiganFreeTaxHelp.Org or by dialing 211.



Yednock says those free tax preparation sites also offer the chance for people to give back to their communities, and that there's a particular need for people who speak more than one language.



"From greeters to people who are certified to do taxes at either the basic or advanced level, if you're a retiree, if you're a college student or even a high school student interested in an accounting career, this is a great opportunity," he states.



Explanations about the different volunteer positions and the training involved is also at MichiganFreeTaxHelp.Org.



Yednock adds that with so much discussion about tax reform right now, it's important to note the changes being negotiated will not have an impact on 2017 filings.







Mona Shand, Public News Service - MI