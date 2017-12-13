 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - December 13, 2017 


Alabama elects Democrat Doug Jones to the U.S. Senate; also on our rundown; A court victory for tribes and environmental group fighting uranium mining in the Grand Canyon; and Seattle appears headed towards a police accountability initiative for 2018.

Daily Newscasts

Avoiding Holiday Party Pitfalls

Setting clear expectations about what kind of behavior is not acceptable at a holiday party can go a long way toward minimizing bad outcomes. (Wikimedia Commons)
Setting clear expectations about what kind of behavior is not acceptable at a holiday party can go a long way toward minimizing bad outcomes. (Wikimedia Commons)
December 13, 2017

MADISON, Wis. – Holiday parties can be fun, but they can also create an environment for bad judgment.

With the ongoing revelations about high profile careers being derailed or ended by charges of sexual harassment, it's wise to plan your holiday party carefully, whether you're hosting or attending.

Jennifer Mirus, an attorney who frequently deals with employment issues, advises that anyone that hosts a holiday party, particularly a business event, should make expectations very clear and set rules.

"Any time employees mix excessive alcohol and socializing with co-workers, that can be a recipe for sexually charged behavior and other types of inappropriate behavior that don't reflect well on someone's employment," Mirus points out.

There is a trend this year of companies cancelling or not scheduling holiday parties because of the potential problems that can arise.

According to Mirus, there's a simple principle that applies in almost all cases: Any behavior that is unacceptable in the workplace probably is unacceptable at a workplace holiday party.

"Intoxication or excessive intoxication is not acceptable,” she states. “Many employers offer taxi rides home or hotel stays, even, if someone is not in proper shape to travel home."

Mirus says it's up to you, and not your host, to be responsible for your behavior.

"In general in Wisconsin, there is something called social host immunity, where the social host of a gathering is generally not liable for the subsequent behavior of guests at the gathering," she points out.

But Mirus cautions that there are several exceptions to social host immunity, such as serving alcohol to minors or over serving guests at the gathering.




Tim Morrissey, Public News Service - WI

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2017