 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - December 15, 2017 


What's next following the FCC vote to end net neutrality? We have a pair of reports. Also on our Friday rundown: We'll let you know why adolescents in foster care need opportunities to thrive; and steps you can take to avoid losing your holiday loot.

Daily Newscasts

State of CA: Keep Cell Phones Away From Your Body

New guidelines say cell phones put out more RF energy when they are searching for a signal or downloading large files. (d3damon/iStockphoto)
New guidelines say cell phones put out more RF energy when they are searching for a signal or downloading large files. (d3damon/iStockphoto)
December 14, 2017

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — New guidelines from the State of California warn of possible links between cell phones and cancer, and advise people to avoid holding the phone up to their head.

The guidelines released Wednesday say that although there is no definitive link, some studies indicate long-term heavy cell phone use can lead to cancer of the brain, the acoustic nerve and salivary gland, plus low sperm count, headaches and sleep issues.

Elie Marks, director of the California Brain Tumor Association, said she hopes people will finally listen now that the California Department of Public Health is backing up what activists have been saying for years.

"People need to know that cell phones as they are currently used are not safe,” Marks said. “So we need to keep them away from our bodies - not keep them in pockets, not keep them in bras, don't sleep with them near us at night. Children are especially vulnerable, so this is very helpful."

The guidelines also recommend that people use a headset or simply text rather than placing calls.

The authors also note that phones put out more RF energy when they are searching for a signal or downloading large files. So they recommend turning your phone off while in a fast-moving car, bus or train, and keeping the phone away from your body while downloading or streaming.

Marks said this document was first prepared seven or eight years ago, and advocates had to sue to get it released.

"The California Department of Public Health sat on this document from pressure from those above them - political appointees, who are influenced by the telecom industry,” she said. "This industry infiltrates just about everywhere."

The guidelines also recommend taking off headsets when they are not in use because they also release small amounts of RF energy.

Suzanne Potter, Public News Service - CA

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2017