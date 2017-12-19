 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - December 19, 2017 


The NTSB is investigating Monday's fatal train derailment in Washington state. Also on our rundown: groups call the GOP Tax Plan a "lump of coal" for struggling folks in the Midwest; and doctors say holiday depression is both real and treatable.

Daily Newscasts

For Many Colorado Kids, Hunger Doesn't Take a Holiday

Families who rely on school meal programs lean on food pantries when kids are out of school for the holidays. (Getty Images)
Families who rely on school meal programs lean on food pantries when kids are out of school for the holidays. (Getty Images)
December 18, 2017

DENVER – When school lets out for the winter holidays, children get a break from homework, but for families struggling to pay bills and put food on the table, it's no vacation.

Ellie Agar, communications manager with Hunger Free Colorado, says nearly 1 in 6 Colorado children may not know when or where he or she will get the next meal.

"For a lot of Colorado families, the holidays are really a time of celebration,” she states. “But for families who are struggling with hunger, the holidays and time when kids are out of school can really be a challenge."

A significant number of Colorado children rely on the National School Breakfast and Lunch Program for healthy meals when school is in session.

Agar says the program especially is important during months when extra expenses, such as buying gifts and hosting holiday meals, squeeze family budgets.

"Last school year, there was actually more than 245,000 Colorado kids who were participating in the free and reduced-price lunch program, due to their family's income," she states.

Agar notes children are eligible for free meals if their family's income is at or below 130 percent of the poverty level, about $32,000 a year or less for a family of four.

Agar also encourages families not struggling during the holiday season to give whatever support they can by calling the Hunger Free Hotline. She says the hotline's navigators can help connect people with food pantries that may need supplies or an extra hand.

"Anyone can reach out to that hotline, whether they're looking to volunteer or to donate or looking for food assistance because the hotline can connect them with those local resources," she points out.

The toll-free Hunger Free Hotline is at (855) 855-4626.


Eric Galatas, Public News Service - CO

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2017