 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - December 19, 2017 


The NTSB is investigating Monday's fatal train derailment in Washington state. Also on our rundown: groups call the GOP Tax Plan a "lump of coal" for struggling folks in the Midwest; and doctors say holiday depression is both real and treatable.

Daily Newscasts

More Idahoans "Solarizing" Their Rooftops

The number of Idahoans using solar power has doubled over the last two years. (IndianCkDish4/Flickr)
The number of Idahoans using solar power has doubled over the last two years. (IndianCkDish4/Flickr)
December 19, 2017

BOISE, Idaho – 2017 could be remembered as the year solar energy caught on in Idaho. If it does, it would be thanks in part to the Snake River Alliance, which launched Solarize the Valley 18 months ago.

The program provides a low-cost solar panel installation and has helped 109 homes get power from the sun. It's also provided a boost to the clean-energy economy, representing a $2.3 million investment and helping two installation companies hire more workers.

One of the recipients of panel installations is Jose Cordova of Boise. Cordova was in the process of fixing up his roof when he read about Solarize the Valley. Now that the panels are installed, he says they serve as a good example for his kids.

"I have three boys and they use all the energy in the house, pretty much," he says. "They play video games. They watch movies. And it's something that I wanted my kids to know, that the use of renewable sources is a good and positive thing you can do for the earth."

Federal statistics show solar is catching on across Idaho. Over the last two years, the number of customers using solar has doubled to about 1,700.

Wendy Wilson, executive director of the Snake River Alliance, says solar panels are a long-term investment that pays off in the end.

"We have seen people get down to, basically, a $5-a-month bill for their electricity if they invest in their own homes and in the solar capacity that they can put on their roof," she says.

Wilson says changes could be coming to solar in Idaho. She says Idaho Power has noticed the increased interest and has proposed making changes to net metering, which allows customers to generate electricity and send it back to the grid. The change would put solar customers in a new class and allow for rate hikes.

The Idaho Public Utility Commission is accepting testimony on the proposal and expected to announce any changes in March.

Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - ID

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2017