 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - December 19, 2017 


The NTSB is investigating Monday's fatal train derailment in Washington state. Also on our rundown: groups call the GOP Tax Plan a "lump of coal" for struggling folks in the Midwest; and doctors say holiday depression is both real and treatable.

Daily Newscasts

Health Centers Host Call-in Day to Restore Funding

The Uncompahgre Medical Center in Norwood transports over a hundred patients per year by medical helicopter, a critical service during winter months. (Pixabay)
The Uncompahgre Medical Center in Norwood transports over a hundred patients per year by medical helicopter, a critical service during winter months. (Pixabay)
December 19, 2017

NORWOOD, Co. – Colorado's community health centers are hitting the phones today in an effort to get Congress to focus on a funding crisis facing centers that serve 27 million people nationwide.

In October, Congress missed its deadline to re-up funding for the Community Health Centers Program, and Scott Bookman, executive director of the Uncompahgre Medical Center in Norwood, says the money could run out as soon as March.

"What the community health center fund does is it provides 70 percent of the federal grant funding for community health centers such as ours," he explains. "And without that funding, we would be greatly challenged in providing services and keeping our doors open."

Some 740,000 Coloradans rely on community health centers for care. Over a quarter of the nation's health centers are reporting difficulties in hiring and retaining staff, according to a recent survey, even before the 70-percent cut takes effect.

For people living outside of Colorado's metropolitan areas, community health centers can be a lifeline for medical care, and Bookman notes Uncompahgre is the only option for people living in Ouray, Montrose and San Miguel counties' remotest areas. He says in addition to being a full-service medical home, their center is the only available emergency room within a two-hour radius.

"We provide primary care, we provide dental services, we provide medical services," he adds. "And we also have a quasi-emergency room, and so we medevac out more than 100 patients per year by medical helicopter."

Bookman says helicopter service is critical in the winter, when conditions can add hours to ambulance rides or when roads become impassable. Until Congress takes up bipartisan legislation introduced in the House (H.R. 3770) and the Senate (S. 1899) to extend funding, Bookman says they'll remain in a holding pattern as long as possible.

Eric Galatas, Public News Service - CO

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2017