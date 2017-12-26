 
Also on our nationwide rundown: the 'politics of resentment' are alive and well in the United States; and plans are already underway for a gift to Mother Earth in 2018.

Gift for Mother Earth: NC Companies Plan for 2018

Employees from North Carolina businesses participate in projects for nonprofits on Earth Day with the coordination of Earthshare NC. (Earthshare NC)
December 26, 2017

RALEIGH, N.C. – It's hard to 'think green' in the mix of all the red and green this holiday, but that's exactly what dozens of North Carolina companies already are doing.

Earth Day is four months away, and businesses are planning their community service projects with the help of an innovative program from EarthShare NC.

The organizations help match businesses with nonprofit groups in need, and the planning begins well before Apr. 22.

"Eighty percent of the employees that participated had never even heard of the nonprofit before and so, they're being introduced to something that's going on in their community and getting that firsthand opportunity to experience it," explains Heather Beard, EarthShare NC executive director.

EarthShare is currently accepting applications from companies looking for community service projects in April and throughout the year. Thirty companies participated last year in the program.

Beard says often, employees are inspired to do more volunteer work after being exposed to it through a company project, and believes now more than ever that it's up to the private sector to protect our land, water and air.

"Protection of our environment is reliant more and more on the strength of our nonprofit community,” she states. “And so the groups that companies can support through EarthShare North Carolina are nonprofits who are the ones every day protecting our air, land, water and wildlife."

EarthShare NC works with nonprofits such as North Carolina Oyster Blueprint, PowerUp NC, and Clean Air for the Kids! Other companies – including Accenture and Hewlett Packard – participate, as well as cities such as Durham, Raleigh and Chapel Hill.

Stephanie Carson, Public News Service - NC

 
