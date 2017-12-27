 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily News - December 27, 2017 


Here’s a look at what’s making news today: the Department of Defense facing a lawsuit over gun background checks; a researcher weighs in on a growing bias against white Americans; and scientists make a case for eating less meat in 2018.

Daily Newscasts

VA Grocery Investment Fund Would Target Neglected Communities

Supporters say public funds could be leveraged to bring needed investment in grocery stores for Virginia communities that need them. (Pixabay)
Supporters say public funds could be leveraged to bring needed investment in grocery stores for Virginia communities that need them. (Pixabay)
December 27, 2017

RICHMOND, Va. – Supporters say a state grocery store investment fund to be considered by lawmakers would help Virginia communities without easy access to fresh food.

The fund is designed to make investment capital cheaper and easier to get for companies that want to run grocery stores in what are known as food deserts – such as rural Surry County on the Virginia coast.

Tyrone Franklin, county administrator for Surry County, says the county hasn't had a real grocery store for maybe 20 years.

He says he was reminded of why that's important when a young girl skipped the veggie plate when getting refreshments at a public event.

"So I said, 'Well, you might want to get some of those vegetables,'” he relates. “She said, 'I don't eat vegetables.'

“So that just hit me, hard. A young person that, if they keep on that track, they may have all types of health issues."

Three bipartisan bills to set up a fund already have been filed with the General Assembly.

The goal of a grocery investment fund does not seem controversial. Objections center on whether it would work and how much it would cost.

Jim Allen, president of Honor Capital, says his company has gotten investments from similar funds while putting small Save-A-Lot stores in food deserts in five states.

He says the stores do help, a lot. Plus Allen says a recent study by the Rand Corporation looked at what happens when a grocery store opens in a food desert.

"And the outcomes from a health perspective are just amazing to me: less cholesterol, less diabetes and the community psychology just feels better," he states.

Allen says the Rand study also found more local employment, increased sales tax revenue and less food insecurity.

Allen says Honor Capital plans to open its ninth and 10th stores early next year, and adds that nothing can help turn a neglected neighborhood around faster than a fund investing in a new grocery.

"Properly structured, the risk is relatively minimal and the reward is potentially large in terms of health outcomes, increased local sales taxes and just community betterment,” he stresses. “This more than pays for itself."

Allen says for Honor Capital’s stores, including the one in Danville, 95 percent of the employees are hired locally. And he says in rural areas, a grocery store rapidly becomes a center of community life.


Dan Heyman, Public News Service - VA

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2017