 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - December 29, 2017 


A deadly apartment fire in New York; President Trump goes on the record with the New York Times in an unexpected interview; children's health advocates say CHIP funding should be 'non-negotiable'; and Mainers plan to jump into frigid waters on New Year's Eve to fight global warming.

Daily Newscasts

Advocates Seek Help, Support for AR Children of Jailed Parents

Advocates say children with a parent in jail can lose touch with them when they only get to visit with them monthly or less often. (Wikimedia Commons)
Advocates say children with a parent in jail can lose touch with them when they only get to visit with them monthly or less often. (Wikimedia Commons)
December 29, 2017

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A group of children's advocates has begun talking with legislators to find ways to keep Arkansas families together when a parent is convicted of a crime.

Arkansas Voices for the Children Left Behind is looking to find alternatives to putting parents behind bars when there is no one to care for their children.

Lee Ann Newell, director of Arkansas Voices, says at least 72,000 kids in the state currently have one or both parents in jail, and children's lives are falling through the cracks.

"We've been doing a lot of Legislative initiatives over the years, but this year we have got to directly attack the fact that we are locking up so many parents of minor-age children with nothing to help the children," she says.

Newell says her group will be asking legislators to develop alternatives to incarceration for parents, such as ankle monitors, supervised home detention or weekends only in jail. She says in addition to acting as advocates, the group also provides counseling and other support services to the children, their caregivers and their incarcerated parents.

Newell says nationwide, there are almost 3 million kids with incarcerated parents. That is 1 in 28 American children, but the rate is higher among minorities, with 1 in 9 African-American kids affected. About half of the children are under 10 years old, and almost all of them live in poverty. She says in Arkansas, the foster care system is only able to place about 1,000 of these kids a year in temporary homes.

"It's really a drop in the bucket compared to the number of children, statewide, who are not in foster care, and whose families, relatives, friends, neighbors - whoever has stepped forward - are really taking care of the balance of those children," she laments.

Arkansas Voices began in 1994 as a grassroots coalition of 32 groups to build awareness of the growing number of incarcerated parents and their children. Arkansas Voices is funded mainly through private donations and foundation grants.

Mark Richardson, Public News Service - AR

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2017