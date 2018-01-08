 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily News - January 8, 2018 


On today's rundown; new revelations about Trump's schedule and so-called Executive Time; you have likely have heard of Amazon, but did you know many of their workers rely on SNAP food assistance? And we look at whether including a citizenship question could be a recipe for a "Flawed" 2020 Census.

Daily Newscasts

Teen Dating Violence: “A Wisconsin Public Health Crisis”

A bipartisan bill would require Wisconsin school districts to develop and implement policies to promote healthy relationships between teens. (David Shankbone/Wikimedia Commons)
A bipartisan bill would require Wisconsin school districts to develop and implement policies to promote healthy relationships between teens. (David Shankbone/Wikimedia Commons)
January 8, 2018

MADISON, Wis. – Reliable estimates are that a third of teens in the U.S. will be subjected to physical, emotional or sexual abuse from a dating partner before leaving high school.

Wisconsin is not immune, according to a bipartisan group of lawmakers sponsoring legislation to address the problem.

The lawmakers’ bill would require every school district in Wisconsin to develop a curriculum to educate students in grades 7 through 12 about dating violence.

Chase Tarrier, public policy coordinator for End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin, says the issue of teen dating violence is a public health crisis in Wisconsin.

"This is not just something that happens occasionally here and there or in certain communities and not others,” he points out. “This is a widespread, rampant violence that our students are experiencing in this state, and it's important that we take a very robust and widespread approach to dealing with this issue."

The bill requires local school boards to develop and adopt policies prohibiting teen dating violence at schools and school events. Schools would have to have formal procedures in place for identifying and dealing with teen dating violence.

Tarrier says there's no better time than right now to move forward in dealing with the issue.

"We are really at a watershed moment right now as far as the spotlight being shined on sexual misconduct, harassment, abuse, abusive relationships, and so I think we really have a rare opportunity right now in Wisconsin to say, 'You know what? We take this problem extremely seriously.'" he states.

The goals of the legislation include promoting healthy relationships between teens, replacing harmful messages about women as sexual objects, and promoting a message of equality and respect.

"This is not a low-income problem or a high-income problem,” Tarrier stresses. “This isn't a Milwaukee or Madison problem. This is a nationwide issue and it affects all communities across our state, so (it's) really critical that we start to take steps to address this problem."

Tarrier says the abusive adults of tomorrow are likely beginning to develop their pattern of unhealthy behaviors in teen relationships.

Tim Morrissey, Public News Service - WI

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2018