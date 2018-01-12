 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - January 12, 2018 


Confronted with a possible bipartisan deal on DACA, President Trump "goes vulgar;" another state looks to expand Medicaid coverage by ballot initiative; a new report finds not enough teachers for Illinois; and Black Minnesotans "Claim Their Voices" in honor of MLK Day.

Daily Newscasts

Report: Not Enough Teachers for Illinois Classrooms

Education suffers when quality substitute teachers can't be found. (Rockford Public Schools)
Education suffers when quality substitute teachers can't be found. (Rockford Public Schools)
January 12, 2018

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – A teacher shortage continues to plague Illinois, especially its southern counties. A new survey by the Illinois Association of Regional Superintendents of Schools finds nearly 80 percent of districts have fewer teachers than they need.

The group's president, Mark Jontry, says there has been a big drop in the number of qualified teachers applying over the past five years, and it is especially hard to find substitute teachers. Teachers and administrators get pulled from their preparation work to cover for others who have called off, and often the substitute is not qualified to teach the class.

"We have areas where it's impossible for people to get a sub to come in, and so that kid probably in some instances isn't going to get any instruction that day,” says Jontry. “They may end up getting shuttled into a study hall or something like that. It's a lost day of opportunity for learning."

Statewide, the lack of teachers is felt the most in bilingual education, foreign languages, school psychologists and computer and business classes. Two-thirds of the superintendents in the southern counties report a significant drop in qualified candidates applying for teaching jobs.

Jontry's recommendations to address the problem include a tiered licensing system to encourage more substitute-teacher candidates, decreased specialization requirements for teachers, expanded programs for developing new teachers, and streamlining the teacher-licensing system.

He says it is one of the hot-button issues for this legislative session in Springfield.

"There is a lot of interest around teacher shortage right now,” he says. “Bills have been introduced, so I think the likelihood of some type of action being passed this spring is very high."

Jontry says policymakers also need to support young teachers and encourage more young people to go on to college and study education as a career choice.

Veronica Carter, Public News Service - IL

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2018