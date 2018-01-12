 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - January 12, 2018 


Confronted with a possible bipartisan deal on DACA, President Trump "goes vulgar;" another state looks to expand Medicaid coverage by ballot initiative; a new report finds not enough teachers for Illinois; and Black Minnesotans "Claim Their Voices" in honor of MLK Day.

Daily Newscasts

NOAA Says Pesticides Killing NW Salmon, Orca

Even low levels of three commonly-used pesticides can cause abnormal development of salmon. (William M. Ciesla/USDA Forest Service)
Even low levels of three commonly-used pesticides can cause abnormal development of salmon. (William M. Ciesla/USDA Forest Service)
January 12, 2018

SEATTLE – A trio of widely-used pesticides threatens Northwest salmon and the orca that rely on them, even with these species on the brink of extinction.

That's according to a biological opinion from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's fisheries office that the environmental law firm Earthjustice unveiled this week.

The document is part of a 2017 court deadline requiring NOAA Fisheries to determine the threat these agricultural pesticides pose to salmon.

Glen Spain is Northwest regional director of the Pacific Coast Federation of Fishermen's Associations, which has been pushing back against the Environmental Protection Agency on the use of pesticides near rivers since a 2002 lawsuit.

"We require that our rivers, basically, are clean and that the salmon runs are healthy in order to survive as an industry,” says Spain. “And the idea of putting more and more toxic chemicals in our rivers without any analysis is appalling."

The report finds even low levels of runoff from these three pesticides – chlorpyrifos, malathion and diazinon – can cause abnormal development and impair the salmon's ability to swim. The document suggests prohibiting the use of these pesticides near salmon habitat.

The Environmental Protection Agency asked for a two-year extension on the deadline for this biological opinion at the request of Dow Chemical, but that request was not granted. Spain believes the EPA is not doing its job to protect the environment, which hurts Northwest fishers.

"This administration is very gung ho on talking about jobs and economic impacts,” he says. “There is a huge economic impact on our industry, not to mention on the public health, of having rivers full of toxic chemicals that have been poorly tested or not tested at all, and for which there are very simple solutions: to not put them in there in the first place."

The EPA proposed to ban chlorpyrifos' use two years ago because of its harmful effects on children and workers who use the product. But the agency changed course when the Trump administration took over. EPA Chief Scott Pruitt says the agency will postpone a final decision on the pesticide until 2022.

Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - WA

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2018