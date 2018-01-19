NH Women Join in Nationwide Weekend of Action

This weekend’s events mark the first anniversary of the Women's March on Washington, in New Hampshire and across the country. (Jodi Picoult)

CONCORD, N.H. – Women will be marching and rallying in a half dozen New Hampshire cities and towns this Saturday and Sunday, part of the national Weekend of Women actions.



This weekend marks the first anniversary of the historic Women's March that drew an estimated five million people into the streets of the nation's capital and across the country, on the day after President Donald Trump's inauguration.



According to Laura Lynch, a member of the March Planning Committee, the event is a continuation of the movement that sparked last year's action.



"We are celebrating our spirit of resistance to engage voter support for women's rights, human rights, and social and environmental justice,” she says. “And to encourage participation in the 2018 midterm elections."



There will be rallies and marches in Concord, Lancaster, Portsmouth and Wilton on Saturday, and in Jackson and Peterborough on Sunday.



Last year's national Women's March is considered the largest single day demonstration in US history. And Lynch says it continues to have an impact.



"We have gotten so many women to run for office because of the Women's March,” says Lynch. “We have gotten so many women involved in grassroots organizations. It's amazing this year – and we want to continue that."



Saturday's rally at the State House in Concord kicks off at 10 a.m. and is expected to draw at least a thousand people.

Andrea Sears, Public News Service - NH