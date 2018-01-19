Women Across Globe March on Polls

Marchers across the globe hope to empower more women to run for political office. (marchtothepolls.org)

CHICAGO – Those trying to call attention to issues such as health care, immigration and women's rights will be filling hundreds of cities across the state, country and globe on Saturday. Comments from board member Jessica Scheller and organizer Jacquie Algee, both of Women's March Chicago.



Women across Illinois and the nation will participate in the 2018 March to the Polls this weekend.



More than 350 rallies and marches to call attention to issues facing women are being held as a way to engage women in democracy. Jessica Scheller, an organizer with the Women's March Chicago, says they want to call attention to sexual harassment in the workplace and voter suppression that's happening across the globe.



She says it's a continuation of marches and rallies that began last year after the election of Donald Trump as president.



"I think there are a lot of different things happening in popular culture and also in the activist community that together are creating this collective storm in this moment," says Scheller.



Organizers of marches and rallies across the country say in the year since the first global event was held, they've switched from just calling attention to harm being done to women to trying to get more female candidates on the ballot.



Illinois has seven events scheduled on Saturday: in Carbondale, Chicago, East Peoria, Kankakee, Naperville, Rock Island and Springfield.



Jackie Algee is an organizer with the Women's March and says the fight for women's rights is only becoming more crucial. In 2017 the fight was for women's rights and social justice. In 2018 they're marching their demands to the polls.



"This is an event for all women, no matter what party you affiliate with, because women should be supportive, women should have the right to organize themselves, and women should have the right to use and exercise their voices," says Algee.



Marchers across the state and the globe say they want to call attention to education, health care, freedom from violence, sexual harassment, immigrant rights, criminal justice reform and economic security.

Veronica Carter, Public News Service - IL