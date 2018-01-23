 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - January 23, 2018. 


Did Democrats cave to end the shutdown? Some immigrant groups are making that case; also on our rundown states are fighting back against Trump environmental actions; right to work in the news in New Mexico; and we will take you to one of the worst states for animal-protection laws.

Daily Newscasts

Immigrant Community "Disappointed" in Deal to End Shutdown

After the vote to end the government shutdown, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., told senators that the weeks ahead would include negotiations over DACA and immigration, as well as military spending, disaster relief and health care. (Pixabay)
After the vote to end the government shutdown, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., told senators that the weeks ahead would include negotiations over DACA and immigration, as well as military spending, disaster relief and health care. (Pixabay)
January 23, 2018

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Democrats caved to end the government shutdown - or, at least that's how some immigrant groups are looking at the outcome.

Florida's Immigrant Coalition was hoping to see nothing less than a long-term plan to protect children who were brought to the United States illegally, but the coalition's Melissa Taveras says it feels like Democrats are walking away with nothing more than another empty promise.

"We are really disappointed that the Democrats pretty much caved in," she laments. "We really were hoping for a clean DREAM Act to pass."

In the end, a bipartisan group of senators hashed out a deal: Democrats would vote for the continuing resolution if Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell would promise to hold a vote on immigration legislation before February 8, when the continuing resolution to end the shutdown expires.

Taveras says she also is disappointed to see lives of immigrant youths being used as bargaining chips.

"The fact is that every single day, we have DACA beneficiaries that are losing their status, and it creates essentially a domino effect for them," she says. "If they don't have access to documents, they can't make it to school, they can't make it to work."

The bill that funds the government through February 8 also extends the Children's Health Insurance Program for six years and delays three Obamacare taxes. Both Florida senators, Democrat Bill Nelson and Republican Marco Rubio, support a DACA bill, although Rubio has said the deal should include funding to build a wall for border security.

Trimmel Gomes, Public News Service - FL

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2018