Immigrant Community "Disappointed" in Deal to End Shutdown

After the vote to end the government shutdown, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., told senators that the weeks ahead would include negotiations over DACA and immigration, as well as military spending, disaster relief and health care. (Pixabay)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Democrats caved to end the government shutdown - or, at least that's how some immigrant groups are looking at the outcome.



Florida's Immigrant Coalition was hoping to see nothing less than a long-term plan to protect children who were brought to the United States illegally, but the coalition's Melissa Taveras says it feels like Democrats are walking away with nothing more than another empty promise.



"We are really disappointed that the Democrats pretty much caved in," she laments. "We really were hoping for a clean DREAM Act to pass."



In the end, a bipartisan group of senators hashed out a deal: Democrats would vote for the continuing resolution if Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell would promise to hold a vote on immigration legislation before February 8, when the continuing resolution to end the shutdown expires.



Taveras says she also is disappointed to see lives of immigrant youths being used as bargaining chips.



"The fact is that every single day, we have DACA beneficiaries that are losing their status, and it creates essentially a domino effect for them," she says. "If they don't have access to documents, they can't make it to school, they can't make it to work."



The bill that funds the government through February 8 also extends the Children's Health Insurance Program for six years and delays three Obamacare taxes. Both Florida senators, Democrat Bill Nelson and Republican Marco Rubio, support a DACA bill, although Rubio has said the deal should include funding to build a wall for border security.

Trimmel Gomes, Public News Service - FL