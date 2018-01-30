Women Staging Alternative to Trump's State of the Union

Women across the country took part in this year's Women's March ten days ago. (Mobilus In Mobili/Flickr)

SEATTLE – While President Donald Trump addresses Congress tonight, women will be holding their own State of the Union. Women representing sexual-assault survivors, mothers, communities of color and many more are gathering at the National Press Club in Washington D.C. for the State of Our Union to address gender inequality and offer an alternate vision of the future from Trump.



Kristin Rowe-Finkbeiner, director of the Washington state-based group Moms Rising, will be speaking at the event. She says women from all walks of life will be speaking and attending.



"What we love about it is that this event is as diverse as our nation is right now, and it carries the strength of the generations who have come before us, those who raised us, and is fueled by the hope of those who will come after us," she says.



Rep. Pramila Jayapal, who is boycotting Trump's State of the Union, will also be speaking at the event. It's hosted by groups such as the National Domestic Workers Alliance and the National Farmworker Women's Alliance, as well as the founder of the #MeToo movement, Tarana Burke.



The event will be live-streamed at StateofOurUnion.org at 5 P.M. Pacific time.



Rowe-Finkbeiner says going into this event, women will be riding the momentum of this year's Women's March, which took place in cities across the country ten days ago, and are becoming more politically active.



"We've seen an unprecedented number of women file to run for major political offices - more than 500 women filing for major political offices - and we see women taking a tremendous amount of actions, making phone calls, raising their voices and being part of our democracy," she adds.



Other Democratic leaders will be boycotting or finding ways to protest the State of the Union. Washington Sen. Maria Cantwell is bringing Maru Mora Villalpando, a local immigration activist who faces deportation, to Trump's address.

Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - OR