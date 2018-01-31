 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - January 31, 2018 


Civil rights advocates say President Donald Trump's State of the Union address missed the mark; also on our nationwide rundown, an unprecedented number of LGBTQ candidates on the ballot in the Lone Star State; and water advocates accuse Governor Rick Snyder of betraying the Great Lakes.

Daily Newscasts

Sanctuary Cities Ban Stalls in Florida Senate

Frames from House Speaker Richard Corcoran's campaign ad. (YouTube)
Frames from House Speaker Richard Corcoran's campaign ad. (YouTube)
January 31, 2018

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A controversial bill aimed at banning so-called sanctuary cities hit a major roadblock Tuesday in the Florida Senate after the bill's sponsor said he didn't have enough votes for it to pass.

Republican Sen. Aaron Bean of Fernandina Beach pulled Senate Bill 308 from its first committee stop after realizing two of his Republican colleagues, Sens. Anitere Flores and Rene Garcia of Miami, would have voted against it and killed the bill.

However, pulling the bill means it still has a chance to be brought back for a vote.

Juan Escalante, communications director for the group America's Voice, says his organization will be monitoring and voicing its opposition.

"At the end of the day, this has a broad ranging impact,” he states. “It doesn't only impact the immigrant community, you're talking about people of color who may be profiled or too scared to report crimes, and so on and so forth.

“I'm hopeful that the state Legislature, Republicans and Democrats, will come together and realize that toxic policy is just that, toxic policy.”

Bean says he will work to gain more support for the bill.

The bill being stalled is seen as a setback for House Speaker and governor hopeful Richard Corcoran, who released a controversial ad depicting an illegal immigrant in a hoodie, shooting a red-haired white woman that some critics say amounts to race baiting.

Escalante says the ad shows Corcoran's real agenda.

"You know, when you look at the ad, all it does is that it invokes the fear, you know, especially putting it on the stranger, on the immigrant, on your neighbor, that person with the accent that you may think may be here illegally and essentially capitalizes on division," he stresses.

A similar bill that already passed the House would require local governments to comply with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention requests, and to repeal sanctuary policies, even though courts have ruled against those actions.


Trimmel Gomes, Public News Service - FL

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2018