Sanctuary Cities Ban Stalls in Florida Senate

Frames from House Speaker Richard Corcoran's campaign ad. (YouTube)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A controversial bill aimed at banning so-called sanctuary cities hit a major roadblock Tuesday in the Florida Senate after the bill's sponsor said he didn't have enough votes for it to pass.



Republican Sen. Aaron Bean of Fernandina Beach pulled Senate Bill 308 from its first committee stop after realizing two of his Republican colleagues, Sens. Anitere Flores and Rene Garcia of Miami, would have voted against it and killed the bill.



However, pulling the bill means it still has a chance to be brought back for a vote.



Juan Escalante, communications director for the group America's Voice, says his organization will be monitoring and voicing its opposition.



"At the end of the day, this has a broad ranging impact,” he states. “It doesn't only impact the immigrant community, you're talking about people of color who may be profiled or too scared to report crimes, and so on and so forth.



“I'm hopeful that the state Legislature, Republicans and Democrats, will come together and realize that toxic policy is just that, toxic policy.”



Bean says he will work to gain more support for the bill.



The bill being stalled is seen as a setback for House Speaker and governor hopeful Richard Corcoran, who released a controversial ad depicting an illegal immigrant in a hoodie, shooting a red-haired white woman that some critics say amounts to race baiting.



Escalante says the ad shows Corcoran's real agenda.



"You know, when you look at the ad, all it does is that it invokes the fear, you know, especially putting it on the stranger, on the immigrant, on your neighbor, that person with the accent that you may think may be here illegally and essentially capitalizes on division," he stresses.



A similar bill that already passed the House would require local governments to comply with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention requests, and to repeal sanctuary policies, even though courts have ruled against those actions.







Trimmel Gomes, Public News Service - FL