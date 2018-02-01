 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - February 1, 2018 


Special counsel Robert Mueller said to be focused on the Air Force One statement about Donald Trump Jr's meeting with Russians; also on the rundown; state legislators form a carbon coalition; and we will tell you why unions are holding a moment of silence on the 50th Anniversary of a Memphis strike.

Daily Newscasts

Environmental Groups Sue to Protect Scenic River

The Dynegy Energy power plant above the Middle Fork of the Vermillion River operated from the 1950s to 2011. (prairierivers.org)
The Dynegy Energy power plant above the Middle Fork of the Vermillion River operated from the 1950s to 2011. (prairierivers.org)
February 1, 2018

OAKWOOD, Ill. — Illinois is home to only one National Scenic River: the Middle Fork of the Vermillion River. And environmental groups say it's being threatened by toxic coal ash waste that's seeping from a shuttered power plant owned by Dynegy.

Earthjustice and Prairie Rivers said they have filed a 60-day notice of intent to sue Dynegy, which closed the power plant in 2011. Andrew Rehn, water resources engineer at Prairie Rivers, said after decades of producing coal there, three pits filled with ash that contain contaminants are leaking from unlined ponds.

"The ground water is free to mix with the ash. And in this case the water in the coal-ash empondments is flowing through the berm along the banks of the river,” Rehn said. “And when you're canoeing the river and you look out at the riverbank, there's stained orange and purple and this sort of shimmering color."

David Byford with Dynegy said they are working with state and federal regulatory agencies to provide long-term protection of the storage areas, adding they finished a 485-foot riverbank stabilization in 2016. He said it has been successful in both restoring the riverbank and providing long-term protection against future erosion.

Prairie Rivers said tests they have done, as well as those done by Dynegy, have shown that seepage from the ash pits into the river contains toxic heavy metals. Rehn said that's threatening human health and wildlife. He added that stretch of river is unique in the state, and those who enjoy its beauty don't want it spoiled.

"When you're in the river, it feels like you're totally back in nature. You can't see anything from the riverbanks,” he said. “The one exception along that 17-mile corridor is the Dynegy Vermillion Power Plant that sits on the bluff above the Middle Fork."

In 1989, 17 miles of the Middle Fork were designated as a National Scenic River under the federal National Wild and Scenic Rivers Act.

Veronica Carter, Public News Service - IL

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2018