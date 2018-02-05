 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - February 5, 2018 


Amtrak says a freight operator is to blame for a fatal train crash in South Carolina; also on our nationwide rundown; Florida could issue gun permits with incomplete background checks; and a law dealing with end of life decisions is up for tweaking.

Daily Newscasts

Clean Energy Backers: Solar's Viability in KY in Peril

Kentucky ranks 40th nationally for solar installed, which includes about 3,000 homes. (Jon Callas/Flickr)
Kentucky ranks 40th nationally for solar installed, which includes about 3,000 homes. (Jon Callas/Flickr)
February 5, 2018

FRANKFORT, Ky. – A Kentucky House committee is debating controversial legislation that opponents say will kill the viability of solar in the Commonwealth.

More than 100 solar supporters attended an impromptu committee hearing last week on House Bill 227, which would reduce the money solar residential customers receive from utilities for excess energy production by more than 60 percent.

That could nearly double the payback period for rooftop solar installations.

Tre Sexton, owner of Bluegrass Solar in Whitesburg, contends the bill will hurt solar customers and destroy the industry in Kentucky.

"This would mean that we would probably have to close our doors, and you're talking about hundreds of people across the state that would have their jobs put in jeopardy," he states.

There's a chance a vote could be held at the next meeting of the House Committee on Natural Resources and Energy on Thursday.

Supporters, including state utilities, say it's about fairness and would ensure non-solar customers aren't subsidizing energy grid access for solar customers.

Tom Sexton – no relation to Tre Sexton – is the Eastern Kentucky organizer for Cumberland Chapter of the Sierra Club. He argues attacks on solar power are a step in the wrong direction.

"If eastern Kentucky is going to diversify its economy, solar is going to be a primary piece of it in terms of ending our dependence on coal and the energy it provides and moving to a cleaner, more sustainable source of energy," he stresses.

According to the Solar Energies Industry Association, Kentucky ranks 40th nationally for solar installed, which includes about 3,000 homes. And with more than 1,200 solar jobs, the state ranks 33rd among states.


Mary Kuhlman, Public News Service - KY

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2018