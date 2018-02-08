Report on Solar in Florida Shows Progress

About 73 percent of voters said yes to Florida's Solar Amendment 4 in 2016. (Pixabay)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — According to clean energy advocates, rooftop solar is a boon to Florida's economy and the state should invest more in its future.



During a press conference Wednesday on the steps of Florida's historic Capitol, the League of Women Voters of Florida touted a 2016 Solar Census report by the Solar Foundation, showing Florida solar jobs are growing 10-times faster than the state's economy overall.



Deidre MacNab, solar chair with the league, said the benefits extend directly to homeowners when they install their own rooftop solar systems.



"People need to understand that the economies now that solar offers make it one of the most exciting investments that a homeowner in Florida can make if their roof works for solar,” MacNab said. “And the way they can find out is to go to solarunitedneighbors.org."



Solar advocates expressed disappointment as the 21-member House Select Committee on Hurricane Response and Preparedness approved its final report Tuesday, calling for strengthening the state's power grid without an emphasis on solar.



Macnab said she hopes lawmakers take their heads out of the clouds and find the sunshine because she said Florida now leads the nation in growth of residential rooftop solar permits.



"The economies of scale now work, and they work very well,” she said. “And we'd like to really hope that the Legislature will be looking forward and helping preserve energy independence and resilience. "



According to the Solar Foundation report, the Sunshine State has about 8,260 good-paying jobs in the solar industry.

Trimmel Gomes, Public News Service - FL