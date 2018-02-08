 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - February 8, 2018 


Leaders in the U.S. Senate strike a budget deal that appears to spell good news for community health centers; workers at Logan Airport on strike against subcontractors for JetBlue; and an idea for fixing America's ailing retirement system.

Daily Newscasts

Former Administrator: State Park Logging Plan Numbers Don’t Add Up

The only true old-growth forest in the West Virginia state park system is in Cathedral State Park. (West Virginia State Parks)
The only true old-growth forest in the West Virginia state park system is in Cathedral State Park. (West Virginia State Parks)
February 8, 2018

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The numbers in a plan to log West Virginia state parks don't add up, according to a retired forester and administrator.

Gov. Jim Justice is backing legislation designed to put money in the under-funded state park system through selective cutting. Robert Beanblossom retired from his position as regional administrator and legislative liaison after more than 40 years with that system. He said the parks are just too small - with too many visitors - to yield enough timber to meet the governor's revenue targets.

"They would have to harvest approximately 4,187 acres a year,” Beanblossom said. “Even if that were possible, they would cut through all available land in about three or four years."

Supporters of the plan argue parts of the parks could be set aside for recreation or for logging. But Beanblossom said the parks are just one half of 1 percent of West Virginia's woods.

He said the parks are just 80,000d acres - with 1,000 miles of trails and more than 6 million visitors a year crowded in. Beanblossom said they are very intensively used now.

"It's inconceivable to me that you could log without having a major conflict,” he said. “You're looking at 6.5 million visitors on that 80,000 acres."

The governor's office has argued that if the trees in the parks are allowed to get too old, they will "decline" and become less valuable.

Beanblossom said that makes sense only if you are managing those woods as timber lands. He said letting the forests become mature provides great value ecologically and for water quality. For the state's bottom line, he said the state parks may be the most valuable if not logged.

"One of the most important forest products is recreation, and most people enjoy recreating in mature forests,” he said.

Beanblossom said he agrees the parks are underfunded, but said there are better sources of money. He noted that out West, fire prevention is sometimes used as an excuse for cutting valuable timber on public lands. But Beanblossom said a much bigger issue here is going to be the impact of climate change.

Dan Heyman, Public News Service - WV

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2018