 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - February 12, 2018 


Groups call a bill pending in Congress an attack on civil rights of people with disabilities. Also on today's nationwide rundown: There's a new website that tracks government attacks on climate science; and will meat be the next target for a "sin tax?"

Daily Newscasts

Calif. Desert National Monuments Turn 2 Amid Development Concerns

Hotels near Mojave Trails National Monument say they've seen an uptick in business since the park was created two years ago today. (BLM)
Hotels near Mojave Trails National Monument say they've seen an uptick in business since the park was created two years ago today. (BLM)
February 12, 2018

JOSHUA TREE, Calif. – Two years ago today, President Barack Obama created three new national monuments in the California desert: called Mojave Trails, Sand to Snow and Castle Mountains.

Supporters held a community event to celebrate, noting that tourism to the area has increased significantly, as people come to see Joshua Tree National Park and then, go on to explore the new monuments.

Breanne Dusastre, marketing director for 29 Palms Inn, says the desert has unique natural, cultural and historical significance.

Dusastre describes its appeal: "This is one of the last great, intact open spaces left in the American West, and people travel here from all over the world to explore the raw and undeveloped landscapes, see the unique plants and animals in their natural habitat, breathe the fresh air, and look up at night and see the stars and the Milky Way."

All three desert monuments were under review by U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, but so far he has not proposed shrinking them, as he did for Gold Butte in Nevada and Grand Staircase-Escalante and Bears Ears in Utah.

Zinke has said he supports development on federal public land in order to create jobs and foster energy independence. Under Zinke, the Bureau of Land Management recently filed a notice of intent to reopen the Desert Renewable Energy Conservation Plan, which sets aside land for conservation, recreation and energy development.

Meg Foley with the Morongo Valley Chamber of Commerce also is executive director of the group Friends of Big Morongo Canyon Preserve. She's worried the administration will favor commercial interests over the environment.

"Lands that were set aside for conservation may now be open to inappropriate uses like mining and renewable-energy development, when there was already a consensus on areas where those sorts of uses would be appropriate," said Foley.

Some 22.5 million acres in the area are covered by the conservation plan, which was concluded in 2016 - after eight years of negotiations between local communities, state and federal agencies, businesses and off-highway vehicle, mining, and energy interests.

Suzanne Potter, Public News Service - CA

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2018