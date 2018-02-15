 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - February 14, 2018 


The White House timeline on the handling of Rob Porter in dispute; the Trump budget signals trouble for the hungry, as well as the environment; consumer watchdogs warn a vote in Congress could spread predatory loans; and a Valentine's Day warning about your heart.

Daily Newscasts

Future is Female: NC Women File for Candidacy This Week

Sen. Terry Van Duyn, center, is one of the alumna of Lillian's List. The state senator now represents the state's 49th district in Asheville. (Van Duyn)
Sen. Terry Van Duyn, center, is one of the alumna of Lillian's List. The state senator now represents the state's 49th district in Asheville. (Van Duyn)
February 14, 2018

ASHEVILLE, N. C. – Record numbers of women are expected to file this week in North Carolina to get their names on the ballot in national, state or local elections.

Monday was the first day for candidates to file for this year's election, and while the numbers are still coming in, there is anecdotal evidence that the face of North Carolina's ballot will be markedly different in this year's election.

Lillian's List is a North Carolina organization that recruits interested women and helps them identify leadership opportunities and districts. Board chair Pamela Hutson says since the last presidential election, they've had more women express interest than in the previous 10 years.

"It's just been incredible for us to see the number of women who have come to us in 2017," Hutson says. "I know there was a wave that filed, and I know there are many more to come, I can just say that much."

This year, according to the Center for American Women and Politics, women hold just shy of 20 percent of the 535 seats in Congress, although they make up more than half the U.S. population.

Just hours before local election board offices opened, Democrats and voting-rights groups were still seeking changes to more than a dozen state House districts in the Raleigh and Charlotte areas. That motion was denied.

In the last 20 years, Hutson says Lillian's List has trained 665 candidates for office in North Carolina. She notes the training goes beyond securing equal representation, and extends to contributing ideals that the group believes have otherwise been missing from government leadership.

"It's our view that having women in the Legislature changes the nature of the conversation, changes the dynamics, changes how laws get made," she says.

The deadline in North Carolina to file for the U.S. House, state elections and most county offices is Feb. 28.

Stephanie Carson, Public News Service - NC

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2018