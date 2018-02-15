 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - February 14, 2018 


The White House timeline on the handling of Rob Porter in dispute; the Trump budget signals trouble for the hungry, as well as the environment; consumer watchdogs warn a vote in Congress could spread predatory loans; and a Valentine's Day warning about your heart.

Daily Newscasts

Ohio Transit Systems Spread Valentine's Day Love

There are 61 transit systems in Ohio serving an estimated 3 million people each weekday. (Raymond Wambsgam/Flickr)
There are 61 transit systems in Ohio serving an estimated 3 million people each weekday. (Raymond Wambsgam/Flickr)
February 14, 2018

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Some Ohio transit systems have a sweet Valentine's Day gift for their riders. The Ohio Public Transit Association (OPTA) has deemed today "Ohio Loves Transit Day," a new observance to acknowledge the vital role of transit in the state and encourage ridership.

Katherine Manning, an OPTA volunteer who also is director of planning for the Portage Area Regional Transit Authority, said each weekday, more than three million Ohioans depend on transit for transportation.

"Whether we're talking about seniors or disabled individuals, students, people who need to get to work," Manning said, "we wanted one day to really celebrate how awesome it is that we have such great public transit, and how important it is to continue to invest in public transit."

Ohio has 61 transit systems, many of which are celebrating with valentines and giveaways. Several are also providing free trips on fixed routes – including systems in Butler County, Dayton, Lancaster, Medina, Pike County, Portage County, Stark County and Youngstown.

The 2015 Ohio Statewide Transit Needs Study found that in order to serve unmet demand, public transit systems in Ohio need to provide an additional 37 million trips over current levels.

Manning contends better investments are needed for the future.

"We need to, as a state, really look at making sure that we fund transportation in a way that makes sense for us," she said. "And long term, what we really need is to find a more stable funding source for transportation."

Public transit is funded through a combination of federal, state and local dollars. State funding plummeted from $40 million in 2000 to about $7 million in 2014, and federal investments also have decreased.

Starting in 2019, the loss of local sales-tax revenue from health-care services provided by Medicaid Managed-Care Organizations will reduce transit funding by about $38 million annually.

Mary Kuhlman, Public News Service - OH

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2018