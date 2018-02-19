 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - February 19, 2018 


Students send a stern message to President Trump on guns; also on our nationwide rundown, we will tell you why canceling student loan debt would boost the economy; plus the Trump Budget calls for a 90-percent cut to a decades-old Public Lands Program.

Daily Newscasts

Prison Birth Sparks Calls for CT Legislation

Advocates for people in prison say the quality of health care in Connecticut prisons is a long-standing issue. (Andrea Sears)
Advocates for people in prison say the quality of health care in Connecticut prisons is a long-standing issue. (Andrea Sears)
February 19, 2018

HARTFORD, Conn. — Prisoners’ rights advocates are calling for new legislation to protect inmates’ health, safety and human rights, after a woman gave birth in a Connecticut prison cell.

Officials at the York Correctional Institution in Niantic have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the birth last Tuesday. David McGuire, director of the ACLU of Connecticut, has joined with prison reform and reproductive rights groups in calling for the state to address what he said is a long-standing issue.

"We're hoping that this latest incident spurs some real change,” McGuire said. “So there needs to be statewide laws mandating meaningful access to medical care for these women."

After the birth was discovered, the mother and child were treated and taken to a hospital. Corrections officials say they are in good health.

McGuire noted that two employees of the University of Connecticut Health's Correctional Managed Health Care unit, which is responsible for medical care for people serving time, have been told not to report to the facility until the investigation is completed.

"The Department of Correction has announced, not too long ago, that they're transitioning away from that provider,” he said, “because there have been some real issues with medical care - not only for women, but for men in the Department of Correction here in Connecticut."

State officials have hired an expert to review 25 cases involving medical care problems in the prisons.

There is also pending state legislation to prohibit the shackling of women in prison who are pregnant. McGuire said there is a current ban on that practice in Connecticut prisons, but it's based on an administrative directive from within the DOC.

"The Department of Correction, unlike most state agencies, does not have a regulatory review process,” he said; “meaning that the next commissioner can decide to do away with the current shackling prohibition and allow that practice again."

Nineteen states have passed laws banning the shackling of pregnant women in prison.

Andrea Sears, Public News Service - CT

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2018