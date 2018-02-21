 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - February 21, 2018 


While school shooting survivors demand stricter gun control measures some teachers are talking about their own walkout; Republicans vow to keep fighting the new district map in Pennsylvania; and from the West Coast - a health care group slams Trump's "skinny" insurance plans.

Daily Newscasts

2018 NC Child Report Card Shows Mixed Bag for Kids

North Carolina has a record number of insured children, but still has work to do when it comes to reducing poverty among them, according to a report card released today. (brazildiver/flickr)
North Carolina has a record number of insured children, but still has work to do when it comes to reducing poverty among them, according to a report card released today. (brazildiver/flickr)
February 21, 2018

RALEIGH, N.C. – Here's hoping your child is doing better in school than the state is when it comes to its children.

North Carolina gets an F for child poverty in the Child Health Report Card released Wednesday.

The analysis is based on data from the North Carolina Institute of Medicine (NCIOM) and NC Child – and tracked key indicators of child health and well-being.

Among the findings, almost half of the state's children live in poor or low-income households.

Dr. Adam Zolotor, president and CEO of NCIOM, says it's imperative the state focuses on the big picture when it comes to children.

"Increasingly in health policy, we're concerned about the things that lead to health, not just the measures of health and things showing up like low-income homes, parents without access to health care, family reading,” he points out. “Maybe the most important thing among them is a failing grade, with respect to poverty."

The Report Card also finds racial and ethnic disparities when it comes to the state's children's economic security.

Based on 2015 data, African-American and Hispanic children were more than twice as likely to live in poor or low-income homes than white children.

On a more positive note, the state did receive an A for insurance coverage of its young people and a B for environmental health, family involvement and teen births.

Among children in the state, 96 percent have health coverage, which is a record high and above the national average.

North Carolina also saw an increase in the number of parents with insurance, but Zolotor says much of that progress could be depleted if Washington decides to further dismantle the Affordable Care Act.

"Repealing the individual mandate by way of taking away the tax penalty puts us in a real uncertain position,” he states. “We expect fewer families to be driving to the marketplace and fewer families, therefore, to identify that their children are Medicaid eligible."

Almost 2.3 million children live in North Carolina. The report recommends increased access to jobs, job training and education for parents.

Additionally, Zolotor and others say the state should look to reinstate the Earned Income Tax Credit, which was eliminated, and the Sales Tax Holiday – currently eliminated, but once held on a weekend preceding the start of the school year.

Stephanie Carson, Public News Service - NC

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2018