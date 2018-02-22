Pro-Gun Florida Legislature Considers Gun-Reform Bill

Students from across Florida traveled to Tallahassee to join fellow students protesting gun violence on the steps of the old Florida Capitol in Tallahassee. (Trimmel Gomes)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Thousands of angry students made their voices heard at Florida's Capitol in Tallahassee on Wednesday, saying lawmakers aren't doing enough to keep them safe.



While they are dissatisfied with the lawmaking process, their efforts did get the pro-gun Legislature to consider some reform. In an unprecedented move toward gun control, GOP leaders are crafting a bill that would call for age limits and waiting periods as well as a new program to arm school staff.



But students such as David Hogg, who survived the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting that left 17 dead, said lawmakers need to do more to show they prioritize the lives of students like him over the interests of the National Riffle Association.



"Change is slow and always has been and always will be, but this can't be. This is our future and these are children's lives,” Hogg said. “It sickens me that there are so many people that would not vote on the bill just to even discuss a ban. That's absolutely atrocious, and I'm happy that they are not going to be here in a few years time."



The bill that would limit assault weapon sales to those 21 and older, and place a three-day waiting period on rifle purchases, is expected to be unveiled later this week or early next week.



Hogg said students are rising up and are tired of ineffective leaders. He warned those who may be counting on the news cycle to change that the students will remain a strong voice for gun reform.



"They are hoping people are going to forget about this, and they are not going to,” Hogg said. “If that roar out there is an example of anything, that's people not forgetting - at least someone. But we have to keep fighting."



Thousands of students rallied across Florida. Some walked 10 miles to get to Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland in an act of solidarity.

Trimmel Gomes, Public News Service - FL