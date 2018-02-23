 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - February 23, 2018 


As the NRA doubles down on "good guys with guns," the Broward County Sheriff admits an armed deputy did not engage with the Parkland school shooter. Also on our nationwide rundown: workers across the nation will spend part of their weekend defending the American Dream; and a study says the Lone Star State is distorting Texas history lessons.

Daily Newscasts

Ohio Workers Rally to Defend American Dream

The Working People's Day of Action is calling for equitable pay, affordable health care, quality schools and vibrant communities. (Matt Baran/Flickr)
The Working People's Day of Action is calling for equitable pay, affordable health care, quality schools and vibrant communities. (Matt Baran/Flickr)
February 23, 2018

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Hundreds, possibly thousands of Ohio workers will join others from around the country on Saturday for rallies they say are meant to defend the American dream.

On the "Working People's Day of Action," they're calling for equitable pay, affordable health care, quality schools and vibrant communities. Director of Cleveland Jobs with Justice Deb Kline explains the national event is just a couple of days before the U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments in Janus v. AFSCME, a case that challenges the right of unions to collect fees from nonmembers.

"The forces behind this case want to basically take away working people's opportunities and rig the system against us,” Kline insists. “So, that's why we are coming together to raise our collective voices, so that people are aware of what's going to be happening."

If the Supreme Court rules in favor of the plaintiff, opponents argue that employees would benefit from the work of unions without paying for representation, which Kline says would weaken the power of organized labor.

Ohio's rally takes place at noon on Saturday at the Statehouse in Columbus.

Kline says Ohio workers will stand in solidarity with those in more than two dozen cities, including Memphis, Tenn., which is marking the 50th anniversary of the historic sanitation workers' strike.

"There were two sanitation workers who crawled in the back of a sanitation truck to get out of the pouring rain, and the truck actually crushed and killed them,” she explains. “That's what tipped off the sanitation strike down in Memphis. Martin Luther King went down and gave the speech, and he was assassinated."

Martin Luther King, Jr., spoke before thousands of workers striking to protest poor working conditions and pay on Apr. 3, 1968. He was killed the next day.

Kline says the Working People's Day of Action will demand the same freedoms for workers that Dr. King fought for.

Reporting by Ohio News Connection in association with Media in the Public Interest and funded in part by the George Gund Foundation.

Mary Kuhlman, Public News Service - OH

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2018