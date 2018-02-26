 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - February 26, 2018 


Florida's governor breaks with Trump and the NRA on gun control; also on today's nationwide rundown: the U.S. Supreme Court hears a case that could devastate public employee unions; and opposition to diverting water to draw new industry to Wisconsin.

Daily Newscasts

Iowa Hog Industry Faces More Pushback Over Factory Farms

Iowa now has 10,000, hog confinements compared with 722 in 2001. (www.jfaniowa.org
Iowa now has 10,000, hog confinements compared with 722 in 2001. (www.jfaniowa.org
February 26, 2018

DES MOINES, Iowa — Recent application denials at the county level mean more Iowans see the need for a moratorium on new factory farms, according to Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement.

In 2017, Iowa's Department of Natural Resources approved 450 new or expanded hog factories. Jess Mazour, a farm and environment organizer with Iowa's CCI, said the state has more than 750 impaired waterways from hog manure being dumped on farm fields.

Iowa Select is the largest pork producer in the state and wants to build another 19 factory farms. Mazour said those farms would equate to an additional 90,000 hogs, producing more than 36 million gallons of manure.

"We want a moratorium until there are fewer than 100 polluted waterways in Iowa,” Mazour said; “because we know that in order for Iowa to have fewer than 100 polluted waterways, there has to be real, meaningful, structural change."

The Iowa Pork Producers Association said a moratorium on hog farms would devastate Iowa's economy and livestock producers.

But three Iowa counties have denied four applications for factory farms in recent months. And in January, a coalition of 27 state, community and national organizations called on Iowa state legislators to pass laws that would strengthen regulations on animal feeding operations in Iowa.

Last week, the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors said it may appeal to Iowa District Court over a hog confinement scheduled to be built northwest of Thor. Mazour said Iowa has averaged around 500 new or expanded barns a year in the past decade and is reaching a tipping point.

"But at this point there's no space left in a lot of these counties for it to not impact anyone,” she said. “They're getting closer and closer to people's homes, to parks, to cities, to roads, to waterways because they're just plain and simple running out of room."

The number of hog confinements in Iowa has grown from 722 in 2001 to 10,000 last year, with more than 200 in some counties. In the 2016 U.S. elections, the meat industry contributed roughly $12 million to political campaigns - nearly triple what was spent 15 years earlier.

Roz Brown, Public News Service - IA

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2018