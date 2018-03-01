Report: Business Owners Adapt to Ever Changing Climate

According to Business Forward, 19 Fortune 500 companies are headquartered in Virginia, and nearly one third of them have issued warnings about severe weather. (Pixabay)

RICHMOND, Va. – According to a new report, climate change actually is changing the means and methods of how many of Virginia's entrepreneurs, investors and small business owners are doing business. The report from the nonprofit group "Business Forward" found climate change is affecting more than just the weather; it's also impacting the bottom lines of those trying to work around fluctuating and extreme weather patterns.



Laura Mandala is CEO of Mandala Research, a market research firm specializing in travel and tourism. She says not knowing what to expect makes it difficult to run a business in the most efficient way possible.



"Because weather has become so variable, travelers change their plans, change the types of activities they participate in, and that means our clients who serve them don't always know what to expect," says Mandala.



The report examines severe weather threats such as intense heat and frequent rains and calls on policy makers to invest in clean energy solutions that would be an economic benefit to businesses throughout Virginia.



While there could be many reasons for climate change, businesses are forced to adapt by getting creative on how to keep business going regardless of the weather. Mandala thinks policy makers can help businesses be part of solutions to problems brought on by climate change.



"We believe that state and federal support – through EPA, through other agencies – can be a greater resource for companies in helping to navigate the climate-change phenomena."



The report included insight from more than 4,500 business leaders and is positioned to show policy makers including climate change skeptics how Virginia's key industries are at risk in the changing climate and ways to overcome some of the challenges.

Trimmel Gomes, Public News Service - VA